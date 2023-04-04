Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 297 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 127,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,758,598,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

