Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 207.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,862.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,964,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,850 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after acquiring an additional 37,786 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 745,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 194,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,674,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.