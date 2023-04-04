Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after buying an additional 967,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,337,000 after purchasing an additional 335,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $216.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.38.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,923 shares of company stock worth $22,549,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.