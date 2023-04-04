Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 16,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.6 %

F opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.