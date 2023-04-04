Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,425,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

