Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 165 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

