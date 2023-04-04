Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 371 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $144.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $160.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

