Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 621,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,719 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $41,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.