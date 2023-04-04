Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.88 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Monero has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.88 billion and $79.86 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $157.64 or 0.00557578 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,273.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00330357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00074851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.45 or 0.00450768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,261,322 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.