Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

