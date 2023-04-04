NEM Market Capitalization Achieves $362.44 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. NEM has a market cap of $362.44 million and $10.81 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEM Profile

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The official website for NEM is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

