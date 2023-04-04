Nepsis Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nepsis Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 90,454 shares during the quarter. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

