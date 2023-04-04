Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 236,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $376,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 164.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

