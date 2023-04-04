NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 3,773.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.
Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.98. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.14.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
