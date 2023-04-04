Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $32,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $469.19 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.31 and a 200 day moving average of $492.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In other news

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

