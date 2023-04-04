Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $92.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

