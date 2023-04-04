Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $420.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.69.
Several brokerages have commented on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
