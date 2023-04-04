NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.6% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $279.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.33. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.74 billion, a PE ratio of 160.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

