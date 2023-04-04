NXM (NXM) Price Up 4% Over Last Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded up 4% against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00029818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,258.44 or 0.99948416 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

