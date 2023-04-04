Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLLI. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Insider Activity

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 3.1 %

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.