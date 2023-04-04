O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $31,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,577,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $867.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $824.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $806.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

