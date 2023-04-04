Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $46,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $339.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.34. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.