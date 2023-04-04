PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $251.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

