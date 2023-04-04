PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEP opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.87.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

