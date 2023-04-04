Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Reduced by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 791,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 54,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,796,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. The company has a market cap of $233.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

