Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $233.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Insider Activity

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

