Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

