Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.