Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.02 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.11. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

