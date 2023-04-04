Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $9.21 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,395,000 after buying an additional 209,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,902,000 after purchasing an additional 262,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xylem by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,148,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,102,000 after purchasing an additional 183,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average of $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

