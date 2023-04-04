Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after acquiring an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after acquiring an additional 263,999 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Boeing by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $409,134,000 after acquiring an additional 190,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

NYSE BA opened at $215.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 192.62 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

