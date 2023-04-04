Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lcnb Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $412.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $459.79. The stock has a market cap of $310.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

