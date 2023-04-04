Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $138.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.81 and its 200 day moving average is $128.06. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

