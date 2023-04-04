Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $232.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.61.
General Dynamics Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- Universal Logistics, A Housing And Automotive Supply Chain Hero
- Here are 2 Candy Stocks Making Sweet Gains
- Tech Momentum: Ride These 3 First Quarter Winners
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.