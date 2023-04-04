Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,939 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $49,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $213.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.