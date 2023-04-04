Polymath (POLY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $450,325.34

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $164.46 million and approximately $450,325.34 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00330357 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012216 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000892 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17427455 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $456,398.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

