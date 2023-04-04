Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,746 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $459.79. The company has a market cap of $310.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $403.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

