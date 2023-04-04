QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 83,402 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QCOM stock opened at $124.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

