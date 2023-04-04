Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $196.49 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.52.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

