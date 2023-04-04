ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Position Lessened by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,701,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,871,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.97.

NOW opened at $464.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.31, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $575.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $445.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

