Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 401.1% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 83,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

