Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

