SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 473 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

