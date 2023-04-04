SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

NYSE MA opened at $366.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.69 and a 200 day moving average of $342.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.