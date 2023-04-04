SNS Financial Group LLC Buys 260 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $244.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $283.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

