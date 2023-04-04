SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $218,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.