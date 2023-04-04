SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $337,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
