SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,513 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $40,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $184.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

