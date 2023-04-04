Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock worth $4,078,559 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

