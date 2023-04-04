Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $199.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.41 and a 200 day moving average of $204.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $260.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

